Literature as a Catalyst for Knowledge Expansion: Rev. Fr. Denis D’Sa Emphasizes Importance of Literary Engagement

Udupi: In a thought-provoking address, Rev. Fr. Denis D’Sa, Parish Priest of St. Ann’s Church Thottam, underscored the critical role of literature in enhancing intellectual thought and expanding knowledge. Speaking at the inauguration of the Gramaloka Literary Meet, held on Saturday at the Vidyadayini Auditorium, he emphasized the necessity of fostering a passion for literature among the youth in an increasingly digital world.

The Gramaloka Literary Meet, organized collaboratively by the Central Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi, and the Social Communication and Media Commission of Thottam, aims to provide local literary talents with a platform to showcase their creativity. Fr. D’Sa remarked that such initiatives are vital for keeping literary interests alive while simultaneously enriching participants’ knowledge.

In his speech, he noted, “Modern generations are in need of fresh ideas.” He encouraged aspiring writers to explore diverse forms of expression, stating that one need not author lengthy novels to be considered a writer; short stories, poetry, and humor also offer valuable avenues for creative expression.

Melvin Rodrigues, a poet and member of the Konkani Advisory Board of the Sahitya Akademi, provided an overview of the Akademi’s initiatives in his introductory remarks. He reiterated the significance of the Gramaloka program in nurturing local literary talent and providing essential exposure for emerging writers.

The meeting was presided over by Clarence Fernandes, a noted Konkani writer and critic. During the event, several Konkani writers, including Sannu Monis, Catherine Rodrigues, Jnanadev Mallya, Donath D’Almeida, and Kishore Gonsalves, presented their literary works, contributing to a vibrant exchange of ideas and creativity.

In attendance were Sunil Fernandes, Vice President of the Thottam Church Pastoral Council, and Raymond Fernandes, Director of the Social Communication Media Commission, who proposed a vote of thanks. The program was expertly compered by H.M. Pernal, a member of the Sahitya Akademi’s Konkani Advisory Board.

The Gramaloka Literary Meet stands as a testament to the enduring power of literature to inspire, educate, and connect communities, reaffirming the importance of literary engagement in contemporary society.