LLC 2024: De Silva, Pawan Negi star in Southern Superstars’ first win

Jodhpur: A vital innings by Chathuranga de Silva with the bat and an economical spell by Pawan Negi helped Southern Superstars defeat Gujarat Greats by 26 runs to register their first win in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2024 at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium here on Monday.

After losing the toss and put into bat first, Parthiv Patel and Martin Guptil opened the innings for Southern Superstars. The duo added 29 for the first wicket before Parthiv Patel was dismissed for 4 from 9 balls.

Hamilton Masakadza then joined Guptil in the middle. At the same time, Guptil added 22 from 27 balls. Masakadza scored 20 from 12 balls. Skipper Dinesh Karthik made 18 from 19 balls. Chathuranga de Silva played a vital innings and remained unbeaten on 53* from 28 balls which helped their team to put a total of 144/9 in 20 overs.

For Gujarat Greats, Manan Sharma was the pick of the bowlers who took 6/17 in 4 overs. Liam Plunkett and Seekkuge Prasanna took one wicket each in the innings.

Chasing a target of 145 on the board, Morne van Wyk and skipper Shikhar Dhawan opened the innings for Gujarat Greats. While van Wyk scored 15 from 19 balls, Shikhar Dhawan made 52 from 48 balls. Manan Sharma managed to add 10 from 4 balls. Lendl Simmons (7) and Mohammad Kaif (5) couldn’t contribute much as they were dismissed cheaply in the game. Impact player Yashpal Singh scored just 5 from 12 balls. They could only manage to add 118/9 in 20 overs.

For Gujarat Greats, Pawan Negi was the pick of the bowlers as he took 3/13 in four overs. Abdur Razzak grabbed 2/28 in four overs. Chathuranga de Silva and Kedar Jadav took one wicket each in the innings.