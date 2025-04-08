Local tug manufacturing a symbol of India’s growing green maritime capabilities: Minister

New Delhi: The indigenous development of hybrid and electric propulsion tugs is not only a technological advancement but also a symbol of India’s growing capability to lead the global green maritime movement, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, has said.

After unveiling advanced machinery at Cochin Shipyard to enhance shipbuilding capacity of the country, the minister remarked that this is a movement towards realising the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

The Union Minister inaugurated the ‘ProArc CNC Plasma Cum Oxy Fuel Plate Cutting Machine’ — an advanced facility that will significantly enhance Cochin Shipyard Limited’s ship-building capabilities.

The system allows real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and increased production efficiency, directly aligning with the objectives of the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy (SBFAP) 2.0.

“The launch of Industry 4.0-ready facilities and the Green Tug Transition Programme marks a transformative leap in India’s shipbuilding and green maritime journey,” said Sonowal.

The Union Minister also presided over the steel cutting ceremony for two Green Tugs being developed under the Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP), a flagship sustainability initiative by the Ministry.

Cochin Shipyard is the first Indian company to undertake the construction of these hybrid and electric propulsion tugs, with a total of 16 vessels planned across major ports in the country.

The project is being executed in collaboration with Robert Allan Ltd., the Indian Register of Shipping, and other global experts, marking a major step in India’s green maritime transition.

“From building the iconic INS Vikrant to delivering over 175 vessels and completing more than 2,500 ship repair projects, Cochin Shipyard reflects the transformative vision of PM Modi’s towards self-reliance,” the minister noted.

“Under his leadership, India’s maritime sector is scaling new heights — through world-class infrastructure, national expansion, and institutions like METI that are shaping the skilled maritime workforce of tomorrow,” Sonowal noted.

The Union Minister also reviewed the progress of the construction of India’s largest Trailer Suction Hopper Dredger, being built by Cochin Shipyard for the Dredging Corporation of India in partnership with IHC Holland.

The dredger is a strategic national asset that will reduce dependency on foreign services while enhancing coastal access and maritime infrastructure.