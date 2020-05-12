Spread the love



















Locals Oppose Quarantine for Dubai Returnees at Kodialguthu Hostel

Mangaluru: The MLA of South Constituency Vedavyas Kamath visited Kodialguthu on May 12, as the locals opposed the 14 days quarantine for the passengers coming from Dubai at a hostel in Kodialguthu.

MLA Vedavuas Kamath said, “I don’t know what the matter is, I got the information that some locals had gathered in Kodialguthu and were opposing the quarantine of those coming from Dubai at a hostel there. I don’t know what their grievances are or what are their demands? I don’t want to speak to people who are not related to this area. I will listen only to the grievances of those living in this area.

The residents of the Kodialguthu area said that, since many people live in this area, the MLA should have the concern of those residing there.

MLA Vedavyas assured to look into the matter and said that people in this area would not face any problems from the people quarantined at the Hostel.

Later the locals dispersed from the spot. Barke Police and corporator Leelavathi was also present.

