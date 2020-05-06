Spread the love



















Lockdown: B’luru police raided 51 times, arrested 70



Bengaluru: The City Central Crime Branch (CCB) police conducted 51 raids and arrested 70 people in 40 days of Covid lockdown for transacting banned activities, a police official said on Wednesday.

“In the 40 days lockdown period, CCB has so far done 51 raids and 70 accused arrested,” tweeted Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil.

Patil said the department raided fake mask and hand sanitiser manufacturers, multiple bootleggers and profiteering vendors of food and other items.

The CCB has also busted online poker gambling and seized Rs 1.5 crore worth of banned items during the lockdown.

Several people employed innovative techniques to hoodwink the authorities to sell lockdown banned products and services, majorly liquor.

A few car-bound bootleggers and tobacco products sellers were also arrested.

Since two days of allowing liquor sales, Karnataka has witnessed record sales, which manifested the deprivation people suffered during the Covid confinement.

Rs 197 crores worth of liquor was sold in Karnataka on Tuesday, the second day of the liquor shops being allowed to sell in all areas except the containment zones.