Lok Sabha Speaker calls for cooperation in Budget Session

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appealed to all parties to cooperate and engage in meaningful discussions during the Budget Session of Parliament starting on Monday.

In a post on X, Speaker Birla appealed to all the leaders for cooperation and stated, “The Budget Session of the 18th Lok Sabha starts today. I hope all the Members of Parliament will cooperate and hold meaningful discussions. We will collectively contribute to the nation’s progress.”

The Budget Session is expected to run until August 12 and on the first day of the session on Monday, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey.

This session will mainly focus on financial business related to the Union Budget for 2024-25 as on the second day, the Finance Minister will introduce the Union Budget in Parliament.

The budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) will also be presented on July 23.

The government will try to introduce and pass six Bills, including the Finance (No.2) Bill, 2024; Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024; Boilers Bill, 2024; The Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024, The Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, 2024 and Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill, 2024.

Also three financial matters will be discussed in the Parliament including, the general discussion on the Central Budget 2024-25, the discussion and voting on the demands for grants for the year 2024-25 and the introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill.

The government will also discuss and vote on the demands for grants for the Union Territory of J&K for the financial year 2024-25, as well as introduce, consider and pass the related Appropriation Bill.