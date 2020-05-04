Spread the love



















Long queues outside Liquor Shops in Udupi District as Stores Open after 40 Days

Udupi: As the third phase of lockdown begins on Monday, the sale of liquor is now allowed by the central government with “certain conditions” in all zones, barring the containment area, in standalone shops. Liquor outlets (CL-2 and CL 11-C) were opened across the district.

The Udupi district witnessed many people queueing at wine shops to purchase alcohol after the state government allowed liquor stores to open.

Many thronged liquor outlets since Monday morning as the wine shops in the Udupi district opened after being closed for 40 days. The liquor stores were shut following a directive by the state excise department in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Udupi district, Liquor shops will be open from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm but have to ensure that customers follow the lockdown guidelines. Customers should maintain at least six feet distance (social distancing), and crowding in front of the shop is not allowed.

All the staff are mandatorily required to wear a mask and use sanitisers. CCTV cameras should be installed at the liquor outlet. There are 152 CL-2 shops and 22 CL 11-C shops in the district, where liquor will be available. Barricades were placed in front of the outlet. At a time, each outlet can have only five customers who should maintain social distancing.