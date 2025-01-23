Long-Standing Community Need fulfilled at Chelairu

Mangalore: Access to clean drinking water remains a critical challenge for many isolated rural communities, where no concrete arrangement exists currently. Chelairu Colony is a prime example, where residents have long faced difficulties in securing a continuous supply of potable water. Recognizing this urgent need, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has taken a significant step towards improving the quality of life for the community. MRPL has sanctioned Rs. 55 Lakhs for the construction of a new open well and the installation of a pipeline, ensuring 24/7 uninterrupted access to clean drinking water for approximately 360 residents. This initiative directly addresses a longstanding community need.

Recently, Shri. B Sudarshan, ED(R), formally handed over the Letter of Intent (LoI) to community representatives in the presence of Shri. Krishna Hegde Miyar, GGM(HR), Shri. Suresh K Rao, GGM(HSE), and Shri. Padmanabha Prabhu A, GM(Admin).

Shri Vasanth Kulal, President, and Shri Gangadhar Poojary, ex-president of the Panchayat, expressed their sincere gratitude to MRPL for this generous contribution. They acknowledged the crucial role MRPL is playing in fulfilling a critical and long-awaited need for the residents of Chelairu Colony.



