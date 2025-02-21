Look into your own self before pointing fingers at others: Mayawati to Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday advised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to look into himself before blaming others, especially the BSP chief, in any matter.

In a series of posts on social media X, she also accused the Congress party of acting like a “B” team of the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections, thereby, helping it to come to power.

Calling Rahul Gandhi ‘the supreme leader’ of the Congress, she wrote on X in Hindi (loosely translated as), “It is a common discussion that this time Congress contested the Delhi Assembly elections as BJP’s B team, due to which BJP has come to power here. Otherwise, Congress’ condition would not have been so bad in this election that this party could not even save the deposit of most of its candidates.”

“Therefore, it would be better if the supreme leader of this party, Shri Rahul Gandhi, looks into his own self before pointing fingers at others and especially at the BSP chief in any matter. This is my advice to him,” the BSP chief said.

Her advice comes after Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that he was disappointed that Mayawati’s BSP did not join Congress to fight the elections against the BJP.

On Thursday, the first day of his visit to his Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency, he accused her of staying away from the anti-BJP front, the INDIA bloc, during the 2024 general elections.

Gandhi during an interaction with Dalit students in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli, spoke about BSP founder Kanshi Ram’s impact on Indian politics and how Mayawati had built upon it.

He, however, questioned Mayawati’s current political stance, saying that he wanted her to fight alongside the bloc against the BJP, but for some reason, she did not.

“This was deeply disappointing. If all three parties had united, the BJP would never have won,” he said.

Mayawati quickly responded, accusing Congress of having a “dual character and casteist mindset”. She wrote on her X handle, “Wherever the Congress is strong or in power, it harbours hostility and casteist attitudes towards BSP and its followers. But in states like UP, where it is weak, it tries to mislead people by talking about an alliance with BSP. If this is not hypocrisy, then what is?”

On Friday, the BSP supremo continued her attack on the Congress leader.

She also had a word of advice for the BJP in Delhi, where Rekha Gupta has become the Chief Minister.

“Also, the new BJP government formed in Delhi has the challenge of fulfilling all the promises made during the elections, especially those related to public welfare and development, on time, otherwise the condition of this party may also become as bad as that of Congress in the future,” she wrote on X.