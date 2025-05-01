LPG cylinder leak sparks fire: Two killed, four critically injured in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A shocking incident has been reported from Adakamarahalli near Nelamangala town in Bengaluru North Taluk, where two persons were burnt alive and four others were critically injured in a fire triggered by an LPG cylinder leak on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Nagaraju and 50-year-old Srinivas. The injured — Abhisheik Gouda, Shivashankar, Laxmidevi, and Basana Gouda — have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The jurisdictional Madanayakanahalli Police have taken up the investigation. Preliminary reports suggest that the fire was caused by an LPG gas leak inside the house.

According to police, Nagaraju hailed from Ballari and was residing in a rented house with his wife Laxmidevi and their children, Abhisheik Gouda and Basana Gouda.

While replacing an empty cylinder with a new one, Abhisheik reportedly failed to notice the gas leak.

A lamp lit before a photo of a deity is believed to have ignited the leaked gas, causing the fire to spread rapidly throughout the house.

As the fire engulfed the house, Laxmidevi and Basana Gouda managed to escape. Nagaraju and Abhisheik, however, were trapped inside.

Neighbour Srinivas and the house owner Shivashankar rushed in to help and attempted to douse the flames and rescue the victims.

Tragically, while trying to save Nagaraju and Abhisheik, Srinivas got trapped in the fire and was burnt alive. Abhisheik, however, managed to escape the flames and get out of the house.

An official statement from the police is awaited on the incident.

The injured are currently undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

On May 22, 2024, four members of a family were found dead in their house due to a suspected LPG cylinder leak, at Yaraganahalli in Mysuru city in Karnataka.

The victims were Kumaraswamy (45), his wife Manjula (39) and their children Archana (19) and Swathi (17).

Police said that all four members of the family died due to suffocation, after allegedly inhaling the gas that is suspected to have leaked from an LPG cylinder in the house.



