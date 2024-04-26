LS Polls 2024, polling begins in DK

Mangaluru: The Lok Sabha elections began in all the 1861 polling booths in the district on April 26, at 7:00 am.

Early in the morning, there was a moderate response from the electorate. The polling is reported to be going on peacefully.

Elections are being held for the Lok Sabha in all 8 constituencies, the Mangalore South, Mangalore North, Ullal, Moodbidri, Bantwal, Puttur, Belthangady, and Sullia.

At 7 am, Congress MP Candidate Padmaraj Ramaiah arrived at the polling booth at Capitanio School to cast his vote.

Joyson Vas from Capitanio who was supposed to fly to Dubai at 9 am stood in the queue to cast his vote. Speaking to Mangalorean.com Joyson said, “It is our right and duty to elect a capable leader and I have come here to cast my vote. My flight is at 9 am and I have booked a cab to go to the airport after casting my vote. I wish the candidates all the very best”.

Without proper lights in booth number 180 at Capitanio caused inconvenience to voters waiting in a long queue to cast their votes.