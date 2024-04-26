K’taka Cong turns focus to Dharwad, CM Siddaramaiah bats for fresh face Vinod Asuti



Dharwad: With elections to 14 Lok Sabha seats in southern Karnataka scheduled on Friday, the Congress has turned its focus to the northern Karnataka region where 14 seats will go to the polls in the third phase on May 7.

The party’s campaign was launched with the inauguration of the ‘Pratidhwani 2 Yatra’ by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Dharwad, who called upon the voters to defeat Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, who is contesting against Vinod Asuti, a youth leader fielded by the Congress from Dharwad.

“In 10 years, Prahlad Joshi did not question the injustice done to the state by the Centre,” he said.

Asking the gathering if Prahlad Joshi at all respected the voters of Dharwad who elected him three times in a row since 2009, the Chief Minister said, “Not for once did he question the Central government which denied the people of Karnataka grants even when there was a drought in the state. He did not even speak on behalf of the people of the state.”

Calling Vinod Asuti a kind-hearted young gentleman with secular thoughts, he called upon the people to shower their blessings on him and ensure his victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,



