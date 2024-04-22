LS polls: Congress releases new list of seven candidates from Bihar and Punjab

New Delhi: Days ahead of the second phase of polling, the Congress on Monday announced a fresh list of seven candidates for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The list contains the names of five candidates for Bihar and two for Punjab.

In Bihar, the Congress has named Madan Mohan Tiwari from Paschim Champaran, Ajay Nishad from Muzaffarpur, Akash Prasad Singh from Maharajganj, Sunny Hazari from Samastipur (SC), and Manoj Kumar from Sasaram (SC).

Nishad, the sitting BJP MP from Muzaffarpur, quit the party after it denied him a ticket and joined the Congress, which fielded him from the same seat.

As part of the seat-sharing arrangements for Bihar’s 40 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress is fighting on nine seats, while the RJD has been given 26 seats. Likewise, the Left bloc has been given five seats. These parties are constituents of the INDIA bloc.

Meanwhile, the party also named Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur (SC) and Amarjit Kaur Sahoke from Faridkot (SC) in Punjab. The party is not in alliance with INDIA bloc partner Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, while it has an electoral pact with the newbie party in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls.