LS polls: PM Modi to address four public meetings in UP today



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a series of public meetings in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will hold public meetings in Lalganj (Azamgarh) at 11:00 a.m., Jaunpur at 12:30 p.m., Bhadohi at 2:00 p.m., and Pratapgarh at 3:45 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country on Thursday:

* BJP President J.P. Nadda will campaign in Odisha on Thursday. The BJP chief will hold a roadshow in Bhubaneshwar at around 10:00 a.m. After the roadshow, he will visit the Lingaraj Temple in the city at 11:10 a.m. From there, he will proceed to Padampur in Bargarh district to hold a public meeting at 2:05 p.m. followed by another rally in Sundargarh at 4:15 p.m.

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Thursday hold public meetings in Bihar’s Sitamarhi at 12:30 p.m. and Bisfi (Madhubani) at 2:00 p.m. The Home Minister is also scheduled to visit J&K’s Srinagar on Thursday, where he will meet members of civil societies and local BJP leaders. His visit to Srinagar comes at a time when Lok Sabha elections are underway across the country. However, the BJP has not fielded any candidates from the three seats in the Kashmir Valley.

* Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will campaign for his son Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli on Thursday.

* Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi will address a public meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday in Raebareli.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address public meetings in Manjhanpur (Kaushambi) at 1:05 p.m., Banda at 2:20 p.m., and Fatehpur at 3:25 p.m. on Thursday.

* Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will hold a joint press conference for the INDIA bloc in Lucknow on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Later in the day, the Samajwadi Party chief will address election rallies in Atarra (Banda) at 12:40 p.m., Fatehpur at 2:00 p.m., and Sirathu (Kaushambi) at 3:10 p.m.

* RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will campaign in Madhubani and Darbhanga on Thursday.

* After Lucknow, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to visit Punjab on Thursday. He will visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar before leading a roadshow in the city to campaign.