LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in Chhattisgarh, MP today



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, respectively, on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi will address one public meeting in Surguja district (Chhattisgarh) at 10:45 a.m. and two public meetings in Madhya Pradesh districts — Sagar at 2:45 p.m. and Betul at 5:15 p.m. followed by a roadshow in Bhopal at 7:15 p.m.

Madhya Pradesh BJP unit led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and State Party President V.D. Sharma will be accompanying the Prime Minister, who will hold a roadshow in Bhopal.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country today:

*Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings in Kerala and Maharashtra followed by the inauguration of a BJP office in Uttar Pradesh.

*Home Minister Shah will address a public meeting in Alappuzha (Kerala) at 11 a.m. followed by another public meeting in Amravati (Maharashtra) at 2:30 p.m. and inauguration of BJP’s Central Election Office in Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) at 5:30 p.m. at Tulsi Udyan in Mahmoorganj to review the election preparations where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers — Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak — will be present.

*J.P. Nadda on his first visit to Bihar on 24th April in the election season of Bihar, Nadda will hold election public meetings in Bhagalpur at 12.30 p.m., Gogri Jamalpur at 2 p.m. and Rajnagar at 3.55 p.m.

*Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge will first address a press conference in Kerala at 9:30 a.m.. He will then address three public meetings in Karnataka — one at Kalaburgi (Afzalpur) at 2:30 p.m. and two in Bidar (Aland) at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

*Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend a Samajik Nyay Sammelan at Jawahar Bhavan in New Delhi at 10 a.m. followed by addressing two public meetings in Maharashtra – one in Amravati at 12:30 p.m. near Nabil Colony, Betul Road, Paratwada and one in Solapur at 3:30 p.m. at Exhibition Ground, Mariai Chowk.

*Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address three public meetings in Kerala’s Wayanad district — one in Kamblakkad at 12:40 p.m., one in Wandoor at 2 p.m. and one in Nilambur at 3:30 p.m.

*Rashtriya Lok Dal National President Jayant Chaudhary will hold two public meetings in Uttar Pradesh- one in Amroha at 12:15 p.m. to campaign for NDA candidate Kanwar Singh Tanwar and one in Aligarh at 2 p.m. to campaign for NDA candidate Satish Gautam

*Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi will hold a public meeting in Kishanganj (Bihar) at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. followed by another public meeting in Raiganj (West Bengal) at 2:30 p.m.

*Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Congress candidate from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha constituency, Harish Chandra Meena, will participate in the public meeting at 12 p.m. at Raj Midway, Tonk.

*Film actress and BJP leader Kangana Ranaut will participate in a roadshow in Rajasthan in support of BJP candidate Kailash Chaudhary in parliamentary constituencies Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Balotra on April 24.