LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in MP, Karnataka today



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a public meeting each in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad and Karnataka’s Mysore respectively followed by a roadshow in Mangalore on Sunday.

In Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi will reach Pipariya at 12:45 p.m. where he will address a public meeting while campaigning for BJP candidate Darshan Singh Chaudhary from the Hoshangabad-Narsinghpur Lok Sabha seat.

Later, the Prime Minister will address another public meeting at the Maharaja College grounds in Mysore at 5 p.m followed by a roadshow in Mangalore at 7:45 p.m.

Major political events that will unfold across the country today:

*Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Chhattisgarh while campaigning for BJP candidate from the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency, Santosh Pandey, at Fateh Singh Ground from the Khairagarh Assembly constituency at 2 p.m.

*The Home Minister will hold a public meeting at 4 p.m. at Karanjekar Maidan in Sakoli, Maharashtra, for the BJP candidate from the Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat.

*Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address a public meeting at the SKS Memorial Stadium in Bihar’s Jamui at 11 a.m.

*He will also address a public meeting while campaigning for the NDA candidate Giridhari Yadav at the Dwarka Amrit Ashrafi High School in Shambhuganj block of Bihar’s Banka district at 3 p.m.

*Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will hold a public meeting in Nagpur at Golibar Chowk from 4 to 5 p.m.

*Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati will hold a public meeting in Nagal area of Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur at 11 a.m. The public meeting venue has been built near Khatauli village.

*Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address the “Jan Ashirwad Sabha” at Shivraj Stadium, Bhinmal in Rajasthan at 11 a.m. while campaigning for Congress candidate Vaibhav Gehlot from Jalore-Sirohi-Sanchaur Lok Sabha constituency.

*Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be present.

*Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a public meeting in Uttarakhand’s Garhwal at 12 noon, Haridwar at 1 p.m. and in Tehri Garhwal at 2:30 p.m.

*Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav will hold a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad at GIC Ground at 12:30 p.m. in support of party’s Lok Sabha candidate.