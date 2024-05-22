LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in UP, Delhi today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on Wednesday for the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

In Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Basti at 12:30 p.m. followed by another in Shravasti at 2:30 p.m.

After Bihar, the Prime Minister will visit Delhi and address a public meeting in West Delhi’s Dwarka at 6 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country on Tuesday:

*Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address three public meetings and a roadshow in West Bengal on Wednesday — one in Kanthi at 11 a.m., another in Ghatal at 12:30 p.m. followed by another public rally in Purulia at 2:30 p.m. He will also hold a roadshow in Bankura at 4 p.m. starting from Lal Bazaar Chowk which will culminate at Chak Bazaar.

*BJP President J.P. Nadda will address three public meetings in West Bengal — one in North 24 Parganas at 12:50 p.m., another in Kolkata Uttar (Kolkata district) at 3 p.m. followed by a third public rally in Kolkata Dakshin (Kolkata district) at 4 p.m.

*Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public meeting in favour of INDIA bloc and Congress candidate from North-West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Udit Raj at 6 p.m. at Durga Chowk, Bhalswa Dairy.

*Bahujan Samaj Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati will address a public meeting in support of party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Sultanpur, Udayraj Verma at 12 p.m.

*Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav and Mukesh Sahni, the National President of the Vikassheel Insan Party, will jointly address a public meeting in East Champaran’s Chiraiya at 3 p.m.

*Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will visit Uttar Pradesh and address a public meeting at B.R.P. Inter College, Jaunpur, at 3 p.m.

*Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) National President Akhilesh Yadav will address a public meeting in support of Dharmendra Yadav, the joint SP and INDIA bloc candidate from Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

*Akhilesh Yadav will address public meetings each at the Baghela Maidan near Bilariyaganj police station at 12:30 p.m. and at Behtaulya Tiraha Maidan near Sidhari police station at 2 p.m., urging voters to support Dharmendra Yadav from the Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

*Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in Haryana. At 12 p.m., he will hold a public meeting in Charkhi Dadri, addressing voters from the Bhiwani-Mahendargarh parliamentary constituency. At 1:30 p.m., he will address another public rally at Anaj Mandi in Sonipat. Later at 3:45 pm, he is scheduled to participate in the ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’ at the Indra Dhanush Auditorium, Main Hall, Sector-5, Panchkula.

*Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh will address a public meeting in Haryana’s Bhiwani.

*Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting in Jaunpur at 9:30 a.m., another public rally at 12:15 p.m. in a joint public meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Basti, a third one in Jaunpur at 1:55 p.m., a fourth one in Sultanpur at 3:05 p.m., a fifth one at 4:35 p.m. in Siddharthnagar and later a sixth public meeting in Balrampur at 7 p.m.