LS Speaker congratulates Manu Bhaker for ‘historic win’ at Paris Olympics

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday extended his congratulations to Manu Bhaker for her historic bronze medal in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol event at the Paris Olympics.

Commencing the Budget discussion in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said, “Honourable members, on July 28, Manu Bhaker bagged a bronze medal in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol event at the Paris Olympics and created history.”

He emphasised the significance of Bhaker’s win, noting that it was a matter of pride for the country.

“The whole country is celebrating Bhaker’s win with joy and enthusiasm. I congratulate Manu Bhaker on this achievement,” Birla added.

The Speaker also extended his best wishes to all Indian athletes participating in the Paris Olympics, expressing hope that they would “continue to uphold the nation’s honour in the games.”

Manu Bhaker on Sunday made history by becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal in the Olympics, bagging a bronze in the 10m Air Pistol event in Paris 2024.

Speaking on the momentous occasion, Bhaker stated that the medal was long overdue because the country’s shooters had failed to win in the last two editions of the Olympic games at Rio (2016) and Tokyo (2020).