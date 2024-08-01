Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera takes charge as DG Assam Rifles

Guwahati: Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, took over as the 22nd Director General (DG) of the Assam Rifles known by the sobriquet of “Sentinels of the Northeast” on Thursday, officials said.

Lt Gen Lakhera has varied and rich professional experience of Assam Rifles and the northeastern region, having served extensively in the locality including being Inspector General in Assam Rifles at Nagaland.

According to an official statement, Lt Gen Lakhera was commissioned to the Indian Military Academy into the 4 Sikh Light Infantry on June 9. 1990, the unit which he subsequently commanded in lower Assam under the Red Horn Division.

He is a post-graduate from Defence Service Staff College, Wellington and an alumnus of the Higher Defence Management Course from the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad and completed the prestigious National Defence Course from The Royal College of Defence Studies, London (United Kingdom).

His academic qualifications include an MSc from Madras University, an MA from King’s College, London (UK) and a Masters in Management Studies from Osmania University.

“The General Officer has tenanted various Command and staff appointments during his illustrious career. Some of the important appointments tenanted by Lt Gen Lakhera include Division Officer and Tactical Training Officer at NDA, Khadakwasla, Deputy Military Advisor to GOC-in-C, Eastern Comd, Director in Military Operations Directorate, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North) at Kohima etc,” the official release said.

Lt Gen Lakhera was the Additional Director General of Military Operations handling Information Warfare prior to taking over as Director General of Assam Rifles.

“The new Director General of Assam Rifles has extensive experience in planning and executing the counter-insurgency and counterterrorist operations in J&K and in the northeastern region. Lakhera is a highly decorated officer with Ati Vishist Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card and two Army Commander Commendation Cards to his credit,” the statement said.