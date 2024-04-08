Lucknow police to strengthen ‘Savera’ scheme for senior citizens



Lucknow: The Lucknow police are planning to strengthen the ‘Savera Yojna’ aimed at extending support to the elderly population of the city.

Savera symbolizes the illumination brought into the lives of countless senior citizens. This initiative was launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 26, 2019, as a beacon of hope for the elderly.

Under this programme, senior citizens can dial 112 to register themselves under the Savera Yojna. Once registered, they can seek security-related assistance by contacting the nearest police station or the police response vehicle (PRV) of 112-UP. The scheme has been instrumental in providing timely aid and addressing security concerns of the elderly.

Raveena Tyagi, deputy commissioner of police, central zone, said “To enhance the reach of the Savera Yojna, the Lucknow police have directed beat in charges and station house officers (SHOs) to proactively engage with elderly residents and facilitate their registration. This proactive approach aims to ensure that no elder in the city is left unattended or unsupported.”

The DCP mentioned that currently, the scheme boasts a registration count of 6,700 elderly residents from Lucknow. This figure underscores the significant impact and importance of the Savera Yojna in safeguarding the well-being of senior citizens in the city.

“By expanding the reach of this initiative and actively engaging with senior citizens, the police department aims to provide a sense of security and assurance to them, ensuring that they can enjoy their twilight years in peace and comfort,” she said.

Tyagi said every fortnight, the beat in charge will meet the elders and resolve any problems or issues they may be facing.

The DCP said the most vital aspect of registering elders would be if they are in some distress and dial UP 112 for assistance, the police help will directly reach them. “The time taken by callers at UP 112 will not be required, as their entries in the database will reflect it and instantly the nearest police will be dispatched,” she said.