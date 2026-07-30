Maandd Sobhann Gears Up for Historic World Konkani Singing Marathon; Volunteers Oriented for Guinness World Record Bid

Mangaluru: Maandd Sobhann organised a volunteers’ orientation meeting for the Po’ylo Vishv Konknni So’ngeet Mo’hame’ll (First World Konkani Singing Marathon) at the St. Sebastian Platinum Jubilee Hall, Bendur, on Thursday. The meeting witnessed an enthusiastic response from volunteers who have come forward to be part of what is expected to be a landmark event for the global Konkani community.

Maandd Sobhann, Executive Committee Member, Rony Arun, welcomed the gathering and highlighted the vital role volunteers will play in ensuring the success of the mega event.

Addressing the volunteers, Maandd Sobhann, President Louis J. Pinto, expressed his delight at the overwhelming response.

“When we announced the call for volunteers, we expected participants between the ages of 18 and 40. However, I am happy to see many people above 40 who have also come forward to serve. I congratulate each one of you for accepting our invitation and becoming part of this historic initiative,” he said.

Pinto emphasised that the marathon would require strict discipline and commitment from every volunteer. “During the event, volunteers will be assigned specific responsibilities. Once duties are allotted, there will be no compromise. This is a serious commitment, and every volunteer is expected to discharge their responsibilities sincerely,” he said.

Explaining the scale of the event, Pinto said that the Po’ylo Vishv Konknni So’ngeet Mo’hame’ll would be the world’s longest singing marathon by multiple singers, featuring 12 days, 12 hours, and 12 minutes of uninterrupted Konkani singing, starts from November 3rd to November 15, 2026 at Town Hall.

He said 300 singing teams have confirmed their participation, including 100 teams from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, while the remaining teams are from Uttara Kannada, Goa, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Pune, Muscat, Qatar, and Australia. Although 350 teams had initially registered, around 50 later withdrew after reviewing the terms and conditions.

“Preparations are progressing smoothly. All participating teams are practising regularly and submitting records of their rehearsals to the organising committee. Around 7,000 singers will take part in this marathon. Through this unique initiative, Maandd Sobhann hopes to create a Guinness World Record while showcasing the richness of Konkani music and culture to the world,” Pinto said.

He further announced that the entire event would be dedicated to the memory of the late Eric Ozario, one of the stalwarts of the Konkani cultural movement. “Eric Ozario always dreamed of taking Konkani music to greater heights. Through this marathon, we hope to fulfil that dream. While a Guinness World Record can be created with far fewer participants, our objective is much larger—to unite thousands of Konkani singers across the globe through music, create history, and strengthen our cultural identity,” he remarked.

Highlighting the responsibilities of volunteers, Pinto said they would work in three eight-hour shifts. Their duties would include assisting with food, accommodation, transportation, registration, stage management, hospitality, water distribution, and overall coordination for singers and guests arriving from different parts of India and abroad.

In addition to the singing marathon, the event will feature a music exhibition, a Hall of Fame honouring legendary Konkani musicians, symposiums, sessions on Music for Wellness, Konkani food stalls, and several cultural programmes, all of which will require dedicated volunteer support.

Pinto appealed to the volunteers to serve with dedication and discipline. “Once duties are assigned, there should be no excuses. The success of this historic event depends on the commitment, teamwork, and spirit of every volunteer,” he said.

The meeting concluded with the vote of thanks, while volunteers expressed their enthusiasm to contribute towards making the Po’ylo Vishv Konknni So’ngeet Mo’hame’ll a memorable milestone in the history of Konkani music and culture. Secretary Ronald Crasta, Vice President Naveen Lobo , Convenor of the event Lawrence D’Souza and other members were also present.