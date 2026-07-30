Udupi District Congress to Hold Protest Against MLA Yashpal Suvarna’s Alleged Hate Speech on July 31

Udupi: The Udupi District Congress Committee will stage a protest near the Udupi Jatka Stand on July 31, condemning the alleged objectionable remarks made by Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, District Congress Committee President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor announced.

Addressing a press conference in Udupi on Thursday, Kodavoor said the language used by the MLA during a BJP protest was inappropriate and unbecoming of a public representative holding a constitutional office. He stressed that elected representatives must act responsibly and uphold the dignity of public life.

He said the protest has been organised to uphold democratic values and promote civil political discourse. Kodavoor appealed to Congress workers and the public to participate in large numbers.

Former MP Jayaprakash Hegde said that while every citizen has the democratic right to protest, the language used by MLA Yashpal Suvarna during the demonstration did not befit his office. He urged public representatives to exercise restraint in their choice of words while criticising political opponents.

“There is no objection to ideological differences or political struggles. However, public representatives must maintain decorum and express their views respectfully. Political debates should remain issue-based, and personal attacks or derogatory remarks are against democratic values,” he said.

Hegde further stated that MLA Yashpal Suvarna should introspect over his remarks and that voters should carefully evaluate the conduct and behaviour of their elected representatives.

Congress leader Prasad Raj Kanchan said that statements capable of disturbing the peace and communal harmony of Udupi, a district known for its religious, educational, and social harmony, cannot be justified under any circumstances.

He demanded the immediate arrest of MLA Yashpal Suvarna, alleging that his remarks were capable of inciting unrest.

“As a public representative, one has the responsibility to promote peace, harmony, and development. Instead, the MLA is making statements that could create conflict among people and disturb social harmony,” Kanchan alleged.

He asserted that the people of the district would not forgive such conduct and would respond through democratic means.

Kanchan also urged the authorities to take immediate legal action and enforce strict measures against statements that threaten public peace.

Congress leaders Kishan Hegde Kolkebail, Jyothi Hebbar, Ramesh Kanchan, Prashanth Jattan, and Harish Kini Alevoor were also present at the press conference.