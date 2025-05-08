Macron criticises Israeli airstrike in Syria ‘bad practice’

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron has criticised Israeli strikes in Syria, warning such actions would not guarantee “Israel’s long-term security”.

He made the remarks on Wednesday during a joint press conference with Syrian interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Xinhua news agency reported.

“As far as bombing and incursions are concerned, I think this is bad practice. You don’t ensure the security of your country by violating the territorial integrity of your neighbours,” Macron said.

“The right method is increased cooperation,” he added.

Macron’s comments followed a series of Israeli airstrikes early Friday targeting a site near the official residence of the Syrian President in central Damascus.

Loud explosions were heard across wide areas of the capital.

Israeli aircraft were also reportedly observed flying reconnaissance missions over Damascus shortly after the strikes.

The attack came amid escalating violence in southern Syria, particularly in Druze-majority regions.

Clashes between Druze groups and government-aligned forces have left more than 100 people dead in recent days, fueling concerns of further destabilisation in the country.

The French President also told Sharaa he must “ensure that the perpetrators” of the recent violence be “prosecuted and tried”.

Sectarian clashes in March, in which more than 1,700 people were killed, mostly among Assad’s Alawite minority, sparked international condemnation and doubts over Syria’s new path.

Adding to the pressure, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes on the country since Assad’s overthrow, including one near the Presidential Palace in Damascus on Friday.

Sharaa said that Syria was holding “indirect talks through mediators” with Israel to calm tensions and “try to contain the situation so it does not reach the point where it escapes the control of both sides”.

He did not give further details or say who the mediators were.

Macron meanwhile called for a continuation of “the gradual lifting of European economic sanctions” if the new Islamist authorities stabilise the country.

He added Washington should follow suit and also hold off for “as long as possible” from withdrawing American troops from Syria.

Sharaa said there was no justification for maintaining European sanctions, arguing that they were “placed on the former regime because of the crimes it committed”.

Sharaa headed the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) which spearheaded Assad’s downfall after 14 years of civil war but previously had links to Al-Qaeda.

He is still subject to a UN travel ban and France most likely had to request an exemption from the United Nations, as was the case for his recent trips to Turkey and Saudi Arabia, according to a source familiar with the matter.

France, a former colonial-era ruler of Syria, is eyeing an opportunity to increase its influence in the country after years of Russian presence, with French companies also seeking contracts.

Last week, French logistics giant CMA CGM signed a 30-year contract to develop and operate the port of Latakia.

Macron made clear France would be closely watching Sharaa’s progress.

“Mr President, I count on you,” Sharaa said.