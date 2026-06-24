Madan Rathore questions Ashok Gehlot’s inaction on legislators he claims were ‘sold’

Jaipur: Reacting sharply to former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s statement on MLAs and MPs being “sold”, BJP Rajasthan President Madan Rathore on Wednesday questioned why Gehlot did not take any action against such legislators during his own tenure.

Referring to Gehlot’s remarks in which he allegedly used terms such as “horses, donkeys, buffaloes and goats” for public representatives, Rathore asked: “If those representatives were indeed ‘sold out’, why did you not take any action against them during your own tenure?”

Rathore said the people of the state are well aware that Gehlot devoted most of his energy to appeasing his political leadership and promoting his son’s political career, while neglecting public issues, development and the provision of basic amenities.

The BJP Rajasthan President further stated that had Gehlot prioritised the welfare of the state and its people instead of appeasing his political masters, his home district would not still be grappling with a lack of basic facilities.

Despite his long tenure in office, many development expectations remained unmet, he added.

Rathore remarked that even today, Gehlot continues to engage in politics aimed at proving his relevance to the Gandhi family and earning political brownie points.

In an attempt to remain politically relevant, he frequently makes irresponsible statements, Rathore said.

He alleged that Gehlot spent all three of his terms in office trying to please the Gandhi family rather than focusing on the development of Rajasthan and the welfare of its people.

He further asserted that the people of Rajasthan now support politics based on development, good governance and accountability, and have fully understood what he described as the opportunistic politics of Congress leaders.

Rathore said the public will continue to reject such political tactics and will keep supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party’s development-oriented governance model in the future as well.