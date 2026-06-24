Mahakal temple earns over Rs 144 crore in FY26, ‘Laddu Prasad’ tops revenue sources

Ujjain: The world-famous Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain continues its remarkable financial ascent, recording an impressive revenue of approximately Rs 144.14 crore in the ongoing financial year 2025-26.

This surge reflects the temple’s growing popularity as one of India’s most revered pilgrimage sites, especially after the inauguration of Mahakal Lok in 2022.

According to the Mahakal Temple Administration, the highest contribution came from laddu prasad sales, which generated around Rs 65 crore.

Donations received through hundis (donation boxes) closely followed at Rs 62 crore.

Other significant sources included Rs 5.5 crore from the cash counter, Rs 3.6 crore from online donations, Rs 3 crore from fields, and Rs 3.8 crore in direct cash collections.

An additional Rs 1.23 lakh was received through money orders.

These figures highlight the deep faith of devotees and the temple’s efficient management of offerings.

The sharp rise in income is directly attributed to the substantial increase in footfall following the development of Mahakal Lok.

Prior to 2022, the temple welcomed an average of 50,000 devotees daily. Following the development project, daily footfall has increased significantly, leading to higher donations and prasad sales.

The temple premises have also expanded dramatically — from a modest 2.82 hectares to nearly 47 hectares — allowing for improved infrastructure, security and facilities for pilgrims.

Donation trends over recent years further demonstrate this upward trajectory.

In 2022-23, donations stood at Rs 38.91 crore, rising to Rs 59.91 crore in 2023-24, before moderating to Rs 51.22 crore in 2024-25.

The current year’s performance has already surpassed previous highs, signalling sustained devotee enthusiasm.

Temple authorities noted that along with rising revenue, expenditure on devotee amenities, security arrangements, maintenance and staff welfare has also increased.

The temple currently employs 306 staff members to manage operations efficiently.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva, attracts millions of pilgrims annually.

Its growing revenue is being utilised for further development, ensuring a better experience for devotees while preserving the sanctity of the ancient shrine.

Officials expect the final figures for 2025-26 to rise further as the financial year progresses.