Maha minister slams K’taka govt after attack on ST bus

Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Saturday strongly condemned the attack allegedly by the Kannada Rakshak Vedike activists on the state transport (ST) bus in Karnataka’s Chitrdurg as the driver was not able to converse in Kannada.

The bus driver has been allegedly beaten up and the protesters threw black colour on the bus. The incident evoked an angry reaction in Maharashtra.

Sarnaik said: “The controversy should not escalate, I will talk to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in this regard. It is not right that the village goons stopped the Maharashtra bus for publicity. The Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute is not of today, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has served two months in prison. We are Shiv Sainiks first and then ministers,” he said and reminded the Karnataka government that the state-run buses also come to Maharashtra hinting that they may also be targeted here.

“The incident is highly condemnable. A case is being registered against the village goons. Instructions have also been given for strict action. We can teach them a lesson in any way,” said the minister.

Sarnaik further said that the state government has taken serious note of the attack on the state transport bus and it will make a decision on whether to allow state transport buses to travel to Karnataka similar incident happens in future.

“Belgaum, Nipani, Karwar must be in Maharashtra. This movement was started by Shiv Sena around Balasaheb Thackeray. I will discuss this with the Chief Minister in the upcoming cabinet and take the appropriate stand,” said Sarnaik.

In the wake of the attack on the state transport bus, the bus drivers and conductors of the state transport undertaking have demanded security cover declaring that they will travel to Karnataka only after they will get proper security.

The state transport buses from Maharashtra have not arrived in Karnataka after the incident and due to this Belgaum passengers travelling to Maharashtra have been stranded. Similarly, passengers from Sawantwadi, Chandgad, Ajra, Gadhinglaj, Miraj and Sangli are also waiting at the bus depots.



