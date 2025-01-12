Mahakumbh 2025: Water laser show inaugurated by UP Industrial Minister at Prayagraj’s Yamuna Ghat

Prayagraj: A major water laser show showcasing key events related to the Mahakumbh 2025 was inaugurated by the Industrial Development Minister, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, at the Yamuna Bank Ghat in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

The water laser show was held for 45 minutes and prepared at a cost of nearly Rs 20 crore.

It was created by a team of about 100 people in just 60 days.

The private company behind the project had previously organised similar water laser shows in Ayodhya and Jhansi.

During the inauguration, Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi described the show as a historical and visually stunning experience, highlighting the beauty.

Taking to the social media platform X, Minister Nandi wrote that the water laser show would be operated daily, with the Kumbh Katha displayed on the water screen.

“Under the able leadership of Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, the water laser show of the Tourism Department, built at a cost of Rs 22 crore at Kali Ghat on Yamuna Bank Road, was inaugurated today by performing Puja and pressing a button. It will be operated daily. In this, the Kumbh Katha will be displayed on the water screen,” Nandi wrote.

“On the occasion, Regional Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh, Uttar Pradesh PCL General Manager Suresh Yadav, Project Manager Rajesh Sharma, APM Ganesh Prasad and Suraj Babu were present,” the post said.

The Minister also said that the show would provide an attractive and visually spectacular experience to the tourists visiting the Mahakumbh.

“The water laser show will provide an attractive and visually stunning experience to the tourists visiting Mahakumbh. This presentation, decorated with a wonderful combination of water and light, will add to the grandeur of Mahakumbh and the audience will get to witness a unique confluence of spirituality and modern technology,” the post added.

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and more than 45 crore devotees are expected for the event.

During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip.

The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).