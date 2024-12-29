Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath extends invitations to prominent leaders

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met prominent leaders in the national capital to invite them to the grand Mahakumbh 2025, set to take place in Prayagraj, an official said.

Among those the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister met were former President Ram Nath Kovind, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Mizoram Governor Gen (retd) V.K. Singh.

A statement mentioned that Adityanath presented each dignitary with an official invitation along with symbolic gifts.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was in Delhi on Saturday to invite these dignitaries for the Mahakumbh to be held from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

His first meeting was with Mizoram Governor Gen (retd) V.K. Singh at Uttar Pradesh Bhawan, where he extended the invitation.

Following this, Adityanath met former President Ram Nath Kovind at his official residence to invite him to the grand event.

He then visited the official residences of Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J.P. Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to extend the invitation.

“Today I had a courtesy meeting with Union Minister of Home and Cooperation, Amit Shah ji in New Delhi. Thank you very much for providing your valuable time!” the Uttar Pradesh CM later wrote on X.

After meeting J.P. Nadda, CM Adityanath posted on X: “Today I had a courtesy meeting with National President of BJP and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda ji in New Delhi. Thank you very much for providing your valuable time!”

As part of the courtesy meetings, the Uttar Pradesh CM presented each dignitary with symbolic gifts, including a logo of Mahakumbh 2025, a Kalash (sacred urn), literature about the event, and a New Year desk calendar and diary, the statement read.

On his social media platform, Yogi Adityanath also shared pictures of these meetings and expressed gratitude to the dignitaries for their valuable time.

With just 15 days until Mahakumbh begins, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath is intensifying efforts to invite distinguished personalities and the general public from across states.

As part of this initiative, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Delhi aimed to encourage widespread participation in the grand event, the statement mentioned.