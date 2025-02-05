Mahakumbh: About 25,000 Janajati devotees to participate in festivities from Feb 6 to 10

New Delhi: In the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, a splendid Janajati gathering is being organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram (ABVKA) from February 6-10, 2025.

About 25,000 Janajati devotees from across the country will participate in this historic gathering and will pledge to protect their culture and tradition.

ABVKA is running various service-oriented activities and programs in the janajati areas along with protection of ancient values, customs, culture and tradition of more than 12 crore janajati people across the country.

For last few years, ABVKA has been making continuous efforts for participation of the janajati communities in various Kumbh festivals that are organised across the country and make them proud of their ancient customs and culture.

Till now, Janajati communities have participated in large numbers in Kumbh festivals in Nashik, Ujjain, and earlier in Prayagraj.

This time too, on the occasion of the ongoing historical Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, a grand event of Janajati gathering has been organized by ABVKA.

In various programmes organised from February 6th to 10th, 2025 more than 25,000 Janajati delegates from across the country will gather and pledge to protect their customs, culture, faith and tradition.

The prominent aspect of this Mahakumbh is that the Yuva Kumbh will be organised on 6th and 7th February, 2025.

More than 10,000 Janajati youths from all over the country will participate in this grand cultural celebration. A total of 20 talented Janajati youths will also be honoured in this programmee.

A grand procession in traditional costumes and dance has been organised on February 7, in which janajati brothers and sisters coming from all over the country will take bath in reverence in the Mahakumbh.

About 150 dance troupes of different janajatis from across the country will resonate the message of “Tu – Main Ek Rakta” to the whole world by performing their traditional dance and music.

These cultural programmes will be held on 7th, 8th and 9th February on four different platforms.

A conference of saints and revered personalities has been organised on February 10, in which the saints and revered personalities of Janajati communities from different areas will present their views on customs, culture, faith and tradition.

Prominent saints like Mahamandaleshwar Yatindranand Giri ji Maharaj, Swami Avadheshanand Giri ji, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Raghunath Maharaj (Farshiwale Baba) and others will inspire and lead the gathering.

This year is the 150th birth anniversary year of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, youth icon and idol of the country.

All the karyakartas of Seva Samarpan Sansthan, affiliated to Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram have resolved to celebrate this Kumbh as a magnificent festival and are making tireless efforts for the success of this event.