Maharaja Trophy T20: Karun Nair’s explosive ton helps Mysore Warriors to 27-run win

Bengaluru: Karun Nair’s electrifying century fuelled the Mysore Warriors to a commanding 27-run victory (VJD method) over the Mangaluru Dragons in the second match of the day in the Maharaja Trophy T20 league at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Monday.

Batting first, Karun Nair’s explosive 40-ball century guided Mysore to a formidable total of 226/4 in 20 overs. The Mangaluru Dragons, interrupted by rain mid-innings, were set a revised target of 166 runs in 14 overs but fell well short, suffering their second loss of the campaign.

In the first innings, the Mysore Warriors faced an early setback as Karthik C. A (11) fell to Abhilash Shetty in the third over. Despite this, opener Karthik SU (23) and captain Karun Nair (124*) accumulated 46 runs during the powerplay.

Nair showcased blistering form, as the duo forged a 47-run partnership, the second-largest stand of the innings. Karthik S.U, who was dropped twice earlier, finally ran out of luck when MB Darshan dismissed him in the eighth over, leaving Mysore at 61/2.

Nair continued his crafty knock unfazed, sweeping and scooping his way to a rapid 27-ball half-century. At the other end, Samit Dravid (16) was scalped by Nischit Rao, just one ball after dispatching him for a maximum.

Abhilash Shetty’s return to the attack saw Sumit Kumar (15) dismissed, bringing Manoj Bhandage (31*) to the crease. Bhandage remained unbeaten and played a brisk 14-ball cameo, complementing Nair’s relentless assault and constructing an 85-run partnership in 29 balls.

Nair launched two sixes and a four against Paras Gurbax Arya in the 15th over before taking down Nischith Rao with three massive sixes to reach a blistering century off just 40 balls in the penultimate over. His century saw 13 fours and nine sixes.

Nair then finished the innings with authority hammering five consecutive boundaries (6, 6, 4, 4, 4) to power Mysore to an imposing 226/4 in their 20 overs.

The Mangaluru Dragons’ run chase faced early setbacks. Karthik CA struck first, removing Macneil Noronha, and J Suchith outfoxed Rohit K before the fifth over.

However, Nikin Jose (32) and KV Siddharth (50) combined effectively, ensuring the chase remained within reach. KV Siddharth hit four boundaries of Vidyadhar Patil in the sixth over as the Mangaluru Dragons made it 61/2 by the end of the powerplay.

After a brief rain-induced stop in the ninth over, the match resumed with Mangaluru Dragons needing 87 runs in 33 balls to reach their revised target of 166 (VJD method). Nikin Jose departed when he was pinged on the pads by J Suchith soon after resumption derailing the 50-run partnership.

Sagar Solanki (0) went next, followed by KV Siddharth, but only after he brought up his half-century in 25 balls, leaving Mangaluru Dragons at 114/5 in 11 overs. Darshan MB put on 12 runs in six balls, to give the Dragons a flicker of hope but he was soon run out and the Mangaluru Dragons finished at 138/7.

Brief scores:

Mysuru Warriors 226/4 in 20 overs (Karun Nair 124 not out, Manoj Bhandage 31 not out; Abhilash Shetty 2-27) beat Mangalore Dragons 138/7 in 14 overs (Krishnamurthy Siddharth 50, Nikin Jose 32; Jagadeesha Suchith 2-16, Vidyadhar Patil 2-46) by 27 runs (VJD Method)