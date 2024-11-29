Maharashtra Assembly polls: It was not just Congress, everyone had overconfidence, says Bhai Jagtap

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) faced a crushing defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Amid the debate on various issues and factors that affected the poll outcome, Maharashtra Congress leader Bhai Jagtap in an exclusive conversation with IANS, shared his views on the Assembly polls results, the next chief minister of Maharashtra, the EVM controversy, and other significant issues.

IANS: Home Minister Amit Shah had a meeting with Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and Eknath Shinde? What is your take on this?

Bhai Jagtap: On the day of the election results, these leaders were making grand statements. On November 24, the oath-taking ceremony was supposed to happen at Shivaji Park, and the Maharashtra Assembly’s term ended on November 26. Yet, Maharashtra doesn’t have a Chief Minister. This is quite shameful. There is a stark difference between what the BJP says and what they do. Almost six days have passed since the election results were declared, and the CM face hasn’t been decided yet. The BJP gives the slogan ‘batenge to katenge’ during elections. But India has 90 per cent Hindus, so if it were in another country with fewer Hindus, it would be understandable.

IANS: Were you surprised by the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections?

Bhai Jagtap: I’ve been in politics for over 45 years, and I’ve never seen such results. I have always said, and I say it again today, that this is all about the EVMs. Congress has taken a stand that elections should be held using ballot papers instead of EVMs. We have a huge democracy, and if questions are raised about that democracy, the Election Commission and the government should answer. The Election Commission is being misused. BJP accused certain individuals, and now those same people are their ministers. This is dangerous for democracy. If the Central government has faith in its leadership, then let them hold elections using ballot papers and reveal the truth to 150 crore people.

IANS: Why does Congress raise the EVM issue where it loses?

Bhai Jagtap: I’m not saying that the EVMs were hacked, but they have been set or tampered with. There is a difference between hacking, setting, and tampering, and we need to understand that it’s not as easy as it seems. If someone wants to set an EVM, they can do it selectively. This is not a big deal. The BJP first succeeded in setting up EVMs in the Madhya Pradesh elections. The Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh was a huge scandal. Today, 32 witnesses have died. If this is the state of democracy in our country, then questions must arise. In Jharkhand and Jammu & Kashmir, they don’t tamper with EVMs because they know that if they did, the public there would immediately take to the streets. In Maharashtra too, the BJP identified places and set the EVMs. They didn’t set them in Muslim-majority areas because they knew it would cause a riot. The Central government has done nothing for the poor, the farmers, or women’s safety since 2014. This country is in ruins.

IANS: Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Ambadas Danve has said that Congress is overconfident…

Bhai Jagtap: Everyone was overconfident. After the Maharashtra Assembly elections, if the Shiv Sena has more MLAs, I want to ask, didn’t Congress help them? Congress may have fewer MLAs, but they helped the Shiv Sena. After the Lok Sabha elections, we should have held each other’s hands and worked together. I agree with Ambadas Danve’s point that we were overconfident. There were many talks about who should be the Chief Minister, and we were more upset with the EVM manipulation.

IANS: After the election results, there are different statements coming from within Maha Vikas Aghadi. Is everything okay within the alliance?

Bhai Jagtap: After the election results, everyone should introspect. In such a tough time, leaders should avoid making such statements. When the morale of the workers is low, they start making these kinds of comments. Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray, and Mallikarjun Kharge have not indulged in such comments.

IANS: Did the ‘ek hain to safe hain’ (united we remain safe) slogan have an impact in the assembly elections?

Bhai Jagtap: Ladki Behan Yojana did have some impact. However, wherever I went during the elections, I met people who said: “Why shouldn’t we take the money? We will take it, but we won’t vote for them.”

IANS: There are claims that a Hindu temple exists at Ajmer Dargah? What do you have to say?

Bhai Jagtap: I believe that in this country, we should respect things that have been accepted for centuries. Even the buildings built by the British will be demolished. The Ajmer Sharif Dargah sees the most Hindu visitors. Both the current and former Prime Ministers of India have visited it. Such claims are only meant to divert people’s attention.

IANS: Pakistan Cricket Board has said that if India doesn’t come for a match, Pakistan’s team won’t visit India either?

Bhai Jagtap: I was a cricketer in my college days, and I understand the spirit of the game. There should be no politics in sports. This applies not only in India but also in Pakistan. In Pakistan, our films aren’t shown, and we don’t show theirs either. There should be a spirit of sportsmanship. Politics should have no place in sports.