Maharashtra govt concedes Marathas’ demands; agitation called off



Mumbai: Tha Maharashtra government has conceded all the demands of the Maratha community, after which the community agitation has been called off, here early on Saturday.

The Shiv Sanghatana leader Manoj Jarange-Patil and the government delegation held detailed discussions around midnight which were successful.

Later, the government issued an official notification (Government Resolution), a copy of which was handed over to Jarange-Patil around 5 a.m. Thereafter, he consulted his team and decided to call off the agitation.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will go to Navi Mumbai around 8 a.m. and offer a glass of fruit juice to Jarange-Patil, who will end his 3-day hunger strike.

Among those who were engaged in the night long operation included Ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Deepak Kesarkar, top officers like Social Justice Department Secretary Sumant Bhange, Aurangabad Divisional Commissioner Madhukar Arangal, and CM’s Private Secretary Dr. Amol Shinde.

Lakhs of Marathas who had gathered in Navi Mumbai erupted into dawn celebrations, playing drums, dancing and singing at the success of the 6-month long campaign.

The Marathas leaders have announced that they will not enter Mumbai as planned and after a victory rally today, the lakhs of people who came here from all over the state will start returning home.