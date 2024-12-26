Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy under threat from those in power in Delhi: Sonia

Bengaluru: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi in her message to the Extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting organised on the occasion of centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi taking over as the President of the grand old party in Karnataka’s Belagavi asserted that the legacy of the Father of the Nation is “under threat from those in power in Delhi”.

In her two-page letter addressed to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and members of the Extended CWC, Sonia Gandhi also expressed ‘regret’ for not being able to be present with all of them on the historic occasion.

The letter reads: “The 39th session of the Indian National Congress was held exactly a hundred years ago at this very location. It is, therefore, only appropriate that you are assembled at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar. Mahatma Gandhi’s becoming Congress President here then was a turning point for our party and for the Independence movement. It was a transformational milestone in our country’s history.

“Today, we re-dedicate ourselves to preserve, protect and promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. He has been and will continue to be the fundamental source of our inspiration. It was he who moulded and guided all our remarkable galaxy of leaders of that generation. His legacy is under threat from those in power in New Delhi and the ideologies and institutions that have nurtured them.”

The letter further stated: “These organisations never fought for our freedom. They opposed Mahatma Gandhi bitterly. They created a toxic atmosphere that led to his assassination. They glorify his killers.

“Gandhian institutions in various places across the nation are under assault. It is therefore also fitting that this meeting is called Nava Satyagraha Baithak. It is now our sacred duty to renew our resolve to confront these forces with all the might at our command and with uncompromising determination.”

The former Congress chief also wrote: “Friends, I am sure that the issue of strengthening our organization further to face the challenges it confronts will also come up today. Our great organisation with such a glorious history has, time and again, demonstrated its resilience.”

“Let us individually and collectively move forward from this meeting firm in our resolve to meet the many challenges our party faces with a renewed sense of urgency and a refreshed sense of purpose. I wish every one of you the best for 2025 and beyond,” the letter concludes.