Mahua Moitra challenges eviction from govt residence in Delhi HC

New Delhi: Expelled Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on Monday moved the Delhi High Court contesting the Directorate of Estates’ order cancelling her government accommodation and instructing her to vacate by January 7, 2024.

The petition seeks to annul the December 11 order or, alternatively, allow Moitra to retain possession until the 2024 Lok Sabha election results.

Moitra, expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8, for alleged unethical conduct, challenged the expulsion in the Supreme Court.

The petition argues that the Directorate of Estates’ order is premature since the validity of her expulsion is pending adjudication in the Supreme Court.

As Moitra faces possible eviction, the plea stresses her duty as a Lok Sabha candidate for the 2024 polls.

The instability in accommodation is claimed as a hindrance to her role in engaging with constituents and fellow politicians, especially during the election season.

Living alone in Delhi with no alternative residence, Moitra urges the court to allow her to continue residing in her current house until the 2024 General Elections, pledging to pay any applicable charges for the extended stay.