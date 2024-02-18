Maipur govt asks employees to attend offices

Imphal: The Manipur government on Sunday asked its employees to attend offices and perform their official duties and warned that in case of any violation of the government orders, the person concerned would be booked and prosecuted under relevant the law.

The government order came after the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) — an apex body of tribals in Manipur — issued a ‘public notice’ announcing that all state government offices located in the Churachandpur district will remain closed on Monday, February 19 until further notice.

Manipur government Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi on Sunday in an order directed all government employees to attend offices and in case of any violation of the orders, the person concerned without any exception shall be booked and prosecuted under relevant provision of law of land for the time being in force.

“No work, no pay’ norms shall also be enforced by all the state government offices/institutions against those employees who do not attend their official duty without authorised leave.

All Central and state government authorities and management authorities of institutions/ establishment/autonomous bodies are also advised to ensure strict attendance of staff and students as usual,” the order said.

The Chief Secretary said that all District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of all districts shall take up necessary action to enforce the orders.

The ITLF in a ‘public notice’ notice said that 24 hours have passed since ITLF have given an ultimatum to cancel the suspension order of the head constable Siamlalpaul and the replacement of Churachandpur district Superintendent of Police Shivanand Surve and the Deputy Commissioner S. Dharun Kumar.

“All state government employees from Churachandpur district should abstain from going to office. If anyone is seen at the office, they would be held accountable if something unfortunate were to happen to them.

Financial, medical, and educational institutions would be exempted. There will be no burial of the two martyrs from the Wall of Remembrance Massacre until an amicable agreement is arrived,” the ITLF said in its ‘public notice’ notice.

Seven Manipur Rifles personnel were suspended on February 16 for negligence in duty following the looting of arms and ammunition by a mob from Manipur Police Training College (MPTC) at Pangei and the 5th Battalion of Manipur Rifles complex in Chingarel on February 13.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered to find out if there was some ‘hidden agenda’ behind the mob attack on the offices of Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police on February 15 in Churachandpur district.

Without naming the MLA, the Chief Minister said the police will book a Churachandpur legislator on charges of inciting violence in the district.

Two persons were killed and over 40 others were injured in Churachandpur after security forces fired at a mob that stormed a government compound, which houses the offices of the SP and DC late on February 15 night.