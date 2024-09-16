Make ‘BHASKAR’ one-stop digital platform for Indian startups: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday launched the Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry (BHASKAR) initiative, saying the platform will help bring hope, aspirations and success for the entrepreneurs to kickstart ambitious revolutions in the country.

Launched under the ‘Startup India’ programme in the national capital, BHASKAR — meaning ‘Rising Sun’ — has been aptly chosen to be the name of the digital platform.

Minister Goyal emphasised to make it a one-stop digital platform for data dissemination, exchange, interaction for the entire startup ecosystem, through simple easy to use links and easy to navigate technology — catalysing the growth and success of the startup ecosystem across India and beyond.

“BHASKAR as a concept will try to integrate all the people who are dreamers, doers and disruptors,” said the minister.

The government will put in more efforts to make the ecosystem socialised, democratic and visible to the world.

“Technology and interconnectivity will help Indians build ‘Brand India’ as a tool to market our products and services across the world and help us change the image of India to the rest of the world,” the minister noted.

Invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of shaping policies for the future, Minister Goyal said that Startup India’s strength will contribute to the India growth story.

He added that encouraging Indians to be job creators and help them see failures to be stepping stones to a brighter future will help big ideas fructify.

Goyal also suggested the participants set up a Section 8 company to bring the National Startup Advisory Council (NSAC) within the ambit of the new startup company.

He emphasised that the government aims for the startup industry to be independent and attain global level while maintaining integrity, quality and conviction to succeed in the world.

Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said the initiative will cohesively propel the Indian startup ecosystem as the flag bearer amongst its peers across the globe.

“The Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry will act as a catalyst for innovation and will foster greater connectivity between startups, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, ensuring that innovation is inclusive, and opportunities are accessible to all,” he mentioned.

With over 1.4 lakh DPIIT-recognised startups, India has established itself as one of the largest and most vibrant startup ecosystems globally.