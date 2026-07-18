Mamata Banerjee expresses deep concern over health of activist Sonam Wangchuk

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader, Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday expressed her deep concern about climate activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk’s health after he was shifted to a hospital earlier this morning from the protest site in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

In a post on X, Banerjee said that Wangchuk’s voice was ignored, just as the voices of countless young Indians continue to be ignored.

“Deeply concerned about Sonam Wangchuk’s health and well-being. He asked only for dialogue, yet his appeal has been met with silence for weeks. In a democracy, peaceful dissent deserves engagement, not silence. His voice has been ignored, just as the voices of countless young Indians continue to be ignored,” said the former Chief Minister.

On Saturday morning, Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital following a deterioration in his health during his ongoing hunger strike.

The development came on the 21st day of Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike, demanding the central government’s accountability over the alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Following the development, in a post on X, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced that its founder Abhijeet Dipke had begun his indefinite fast and confirmed that the organisation’s planned ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on July 20 will continue as scheduled.

Reacting to the development, Mamata Banerjee said that Wangchuk should have been taken to a private hospital.

“He should be allowed to be shifted to a private hospital, with citizens free to bear the cost if needed. Public trust is earned through transparency, accountability, and respect for democratic rights – not by suppressing peaceful protests or refusing dialogue. A government that treats dissent as a threat instead of a democratic obligation cannot demand trust while evading accountability,” said Banerjee.

On July 14, Banerjee had extended her support to the CJP’s movement in Delhi and also enquired about the physical condition of educationist Sonam Wangchuk over the phone. She has also expressed her solidarity with the movement, seeking justice for the students.

Welcoming the Trinamool leader’s support, Abhijeet Dipke, expressed his sincere gratitude on social media.

The CJP started a movement at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on June 20 demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy. Sonam Wangchuk was with the movement from the beginning.

Later, he announced that if the central government does not take any positive action regarding the question paper leak by June 27, he will sit on a hunger strike. This social activist from Ladakh began a hunger strike on June 28 after receiving no response from the Centre.