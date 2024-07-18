Mamata Banerjee might attend Niti Aayog meeting in Delhi on July 27

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee might go to Delhi for three days by the end of this month where she is likely to attend the Niti Aayog governing council meeting scheduled on July 27, which will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trinamool Congress sources said the Chief Minister might go to Delhi on July 25 and return on July 28.

“There is a high possibility that the Chief Minister will attend the Niti Aayog governing council meeting for which the CMs of all the states have been invited. She might also hold meetings with the Trinamool representatives in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and finalise the party’s strategy on the floor of the House for the coming days,” said a member of the state Cabinet, who did not wish to be named.

However, he refrained from commenting on whether Banerjee will meet the leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc or any other Chief Minister from the non-BJP ruled states who will be in the national capital at that time to attend the Niti Aayog meeting.

Political observers view the proposed visit of the Chief Minister as crucial given that Trinamool’s importance in the INDIA bloc has increased manifold following its commendable performance in the Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly bypolls that followed.