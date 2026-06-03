Mamata Banerjee’s protest evoked no response even from her party, says Bengal Minister

New Delhi: West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on former Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, dismissing her allegations of ‘illegal houses’ in Gujarat and criticising her recent protest.

Reacting to Banerjee’s claim that 70 per cent of houses in Gujarat are illegal, Ghosh questioned the basis of her remarks. “Did she go and check it herself whether it is legal or illegal? Their own house is illegal; keep this in mind first,” he said.

Ghosh also took aim at Banerjee’s protest meeting in Kolkata, where she vowed to continue fighting the BJP. Rejecting claims that the gathering drew significant support, he said, “It wasn’t massive; it was forced. Neither the party’s MPs nor MLAs attended. Only those with no other place to go, people enjoying privileges, were present…”

In another swipe at the Trinamool leadership, Ghosh said, “Those people who used to abuse our leaders by taking their names are now the same ones who are garlanding them and offering prayers. Time does change, but the public knows what all they have done. When the public evaluates and judges, that will be right. Who are we to decide otherwise?”

The remarks came after Banerjee addressed a protest organised against what she described as attacks on Trinamool workers following the Assembly election verdict that brought the BJP to power in West Bengal.

Addressing supporters, Banerjee declared that she would continue her political battle against the BJP. “For us, it’s a do-or-die battle,” Mamata Banerjee said, surrounded by supporters raising slogans against the BJP. “Some people are betraying us to break the Trinamool Congress. Anti-BJP parties will meet in Delhi to decide on our country-wide course of action,” she said.

Banerjee also alleged that she was facing an unprecedented situation after losing power. She said former chief ministers Jyoti Basu and Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee never had to face protests outside their homes after electoral defeats.

The former chief minister arrived at the protest venue after her party’s request for its preferred location was denied. “We were not given permission to set up a stage or use microphones,” Mamata Banerjee said.

She further asserted that she would stand by party workers despite political setbacks and would not abandon them even if other leaders chose to leave.