Man arrested for harassing software professional in B’luru Metro



Bengaluru: Karnataka Police arrested a 30-year-old man on charges of sexually harassing a 22-year-old software professional while they were travelling in the Bengaluru Metro, the police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday as the victim was commuting from Rajajinagar to Majestic on the Metro. The victim alleged that taking advantage of the rush and overcrowded conditions, the accused, identified as Lokesh, inappropriately touched her.

Initially, the software professional ignored the incident, but upon realizing the deliberate actions of the accused, she confronted him and raised an alarm. As the train reached Majestic station, the accused attempted to escape, but security personnel and co-passengers managed to apprehend him.

The victim and co-passengers urged the authorities to detain him. Security officers Puttamadaiah and Diwakar successfully caught the accused and handed him over to the Upparpet police.

Police investigations revealed that the accused was a habitual offender. Previously, he had been caught stealing a mobile phone from a young woman on a city bus. The police recovered 20 mobile phones and a two-wheeler from him.



