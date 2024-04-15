Man arrested for mother’s murder in J&K’s Sopore



Srinagar: Police in J&K’s Sopore area on Monday arrested a man for the murder of his mother.

Officials said that Amir Wani of Hadipora village in the Rafiabad area of Sopore was arrested in the murder case.

The crime was committed during the night intervening of April 14 and April 15.

“The victim was attacked with a sharp weapon by the accused who is a driver by profession. The accused was arrested within hours of committing the crime. The body of the victim has been sent for completion of medico-legal formalities after an FIR was registered in the crime,” officials said.

The motive for the murder was yet to be ascertained.