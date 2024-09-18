Man Arrested for Theft of Gold Jewelry Worth ₹7 Lakhs

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru police have arrested Rohit Mathias, a resident of Belman, Karkala, for stealing gold jewelry worth ₹7 lakhs from a house in Kulshekar, Castelino Colony, on September 17.

The incident occurred in December 2021, and Mathias has been absconding since then. He was previously accused of murdering a retired PDO, Bharatlakshmi in 2019, in Belman Karkala.

The police recovered the stolen gold jewelry from Mathias, who had fled to Mumbai. He was arrested based on a tip that he had returned to Mangaluru.

Mathais allegedly targeted women from his community on social media, gained their trust, and then stole their money and gold jewelry.

The arrest was made under the guidance of Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal IPS, Deputy Commissioner Siddharth Goyal, ACP Dhanaya Nayak, and the leadership of Kankanady Police Station Inspector Nagaraj T D.

The police team consisted of PSI Vinayak Bhaivikatti, Shivakumar, Yogeshwaran, HC Jayanand, and staff members Raghavendra, Gangadhar, Rajesab Mullla, Chetan, Muthanna, and Praveen.