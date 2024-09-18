Wild Elephant Wreaks Havoc in Sullia, Damages Crops and Trees

Puttur: A rogue wild elephant has been terrorizing farmers in Pernaje Muger, Sullia, destroying crops and trees. The elephant’s rampage has left a trail of destruction, with coconut trees, areca palms, and betel nut trees uprooted.

This is the latest in a series of elephant sightings in the region. Earlier, two elephants were spotted in the Savanur and Kathara areas of Puttur, before migrating to Alleppey in Kerala.

The forest department has been alerted, and efforts are underway to track the movement of the elephant and prevent further damage.