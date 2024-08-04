Man Assaults Wife with Sickle in Basrur, Arrested

Kundapur: A man, Lakshman (38), was arrested for attempting to murder his wife, Anitha (32), by assaulting her with a sickle in Basrur, under the jurisdiction of Kundapur rural police station, on Saturday night.

Anitha, critically injured, was admitted to a private hospital in Kundapur. Lakshman had locked the door from inside, holding the sickle and threatening to harm anyone who tried to enter or leave for over an hour, preventing rescue efforts.

Fire department staff, police personnel, and the public eventually rescued Anitha and admitted her to the hospital.

Police made a daring effort to apprehend Lakshman, who attempted to murder his wife. Initially, they threw chilli powder into the room through a window, but he escaped. Then, they broke open the front door, and another team entered through a broken window, catching Lakshman from behind.