Man booked for killing pet dog in Agra

Agra: A case has been registered against a man at Tajganj police station here for killing a pet dog in a fit of rage, the police said.

The incident came to light after the video of the incident went viral on Sunday.

The incident happened on June 24 when the accused identified as Sonu, was angry after the dog brought a piece of meat inside the house.

On June 26, a complaint was lodged against the accused and the case was registered under Section 429 (punishment for killing animals by mischief) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

Amar Singh Sheru, a resident of the Devri area in Agra, in his complaint, alleged that his brother-in-law left his pet dog at the residence of his friend in Agra. The accused Sonu had brought the dog to his house.

The dog brought a piece of meat with him and this angered the accused who killed the animal.