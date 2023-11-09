Man Dupes People Promising Jobs Abroad- Tulunadu Rakshana Vedike

‘Alwyn D’Mello- the Pastor of ‘ New Life’ a Believers Group and who is also the proprietor of ‘The Legend – IELTS’- a job-providing agency located at No. C-4, The Emporium Commercial Complex, Kankanady, Mangaluru has Duped Many People Promising Jobs Abroad’- Tulunadu Rakshana Vedike during a press meet

Mangaluru: Three job aspirants have accused ALWYN D’MELLO the proprietor of ‘The Legend – IELTS’- an overseas recruitment agency located at No. C-4, The Emporium Commercial Complex, Above Nilgiris Supermarket/ Cochin Bakery Old Kankanady Road, Kankanady, Mangaluru, and who is also a Pastor of the Believer Group “NEW LIFE’ duping several gullible to the tune of lakhs of rupees after promising them jobs abroad. This comes close on the heels of Protector of Emigrants, Bengaluru, seeking an investigation and necessary action from Mangaluru city police against the same person accused by the trio. In a letter to the Mangaluru city police commissioner on September 5,

Avaneesh Shukla, Protector of Emigrants, sought investigation and necessary action against Allwyn D’Mello, based on a cheating complaint filed by Stephen S, from Bengaluru. The same person has been accused of cheating by Jaison D’Souza, Brandan Pinto (from Mangaluru) and Anitha Noronha from Siddapura in Uttara Kannada district, now settled in Goa. Briefing the media during a press meet together with members of Tulunadu Rakshana Vedike said that after seeing an advertisement for foreign jobs in a local news website more than a year ago, they approached D’Mello.

ALWYN D’MELLO

After conducting interviews and training sessions for them at hotels, he asked them to wait for visas. The trio grew suspicious when D’Mello refused to answer their phone calls and avoided meeting them. Jaison claimed he paid Rs 8.5 lakh after D’Mello promised a clerical job for him and his wife in the Netherlands. Brandon, who has done a course in aviation, paid him Rs 1.3 lakh for a job with a monthly salary of Rs 2.4 lakh. Anitha had paid him Rs 75,000. Victims said that around 60 people are in their contact who are cheated by Allwyn. The total amount of fraud is around Rs 15-20 crore. If any more victims are there, they should contact the police soon.

The trio, along with Tulunada Rakshana Vedike president Yogish Shetty Jeppu, had met police commissioner Anupam Agrawal on Tuesday and urged him to immediately arrest the accused. The letter made it clear that M/S The Legends IELTS, Mangaluru, is not registered with the Ministry of External Affairs under the Emigration Act 1983. “This is the third complaint received against the agency pertaining to overseas employment fraudulent activities. Hence, the agency apparently seems to be a repeated offender. Therefore, it is requested that the matter may be investigated and necessary action may be taken against the agency,” said the letter from MEA.

Top cop Agrawal had said that based on the complaint, a case was registered under IPC Section 420 in March, and he was arrested and released on bail. “Based on the latest details, another case will be registered against the accused. As per the rules, only those authorised by the Bureau of Immigration can collect fees from job aspirants. The accused is not authorised to do so…,” he said.

Following the press meet, speaking to the reporters, Brandon Pinto said, “I had approached Alwyn D’Mello at his office in January 2022 for a visa to Dubai. He only interviewed me after I paid him Rs 1.3 lakh. He promised to get a job in the aerospace and aviation sector in Dubai. He also sent a letter saying that it was signed by officials of Dubai on WhatsApp. As I got a promise from Allwyn, I let go of other job offers and chances of employment in India. However, he has neither provided employment nor returned my money so far. In order to prevent any suspicion of fraud, he had also arranged a training for 30 job aspirants in his office, which was to fool us and be a total fraud.”

Jaison D’Souza said, “Allwyn D’Mello took Rs 8.5 lakhs from me promising jobs for me and my wife clerical jobs in Netherlands. When we asked for our money to be returned, he threatened to file a police complaint against us.”