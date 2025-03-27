Man held for objectionable post against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

New Delhi: A man has been arrested for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Mumbai.

The accused has been identified as 50-year-old Wajid Hazrat Momin.

In a post on social media, Wajid said: “Don’t know how Auranzeb killed him, the painful screams are heard till date.”

Wajid has been booked for inciting religious sentiments.

Malvani Police are conducting an investigation.

On Monday, a journalist was arrested for derogatory remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

The accused, identified as Prashant Koratkar was arrested from Telangana.

Koratkar was booked under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Kortakar was booked on the basis of his audio conversation with Kolhapur-based historian Indrajeet Sawant. Sawant posted Kortakar’s remarks on social media, leading to widespread outrage and the journalist’s arrest.

Nagpur saw violence after a right-wing group called for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s grave, and rumours spread that things containing religious content were burnt.

The violence left 33 police personnel injured, including three officers of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank.

After the violence, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Nagpur violence was a “planned incident” and rioters will have to pay for the damages, failing which their property will be sold.

The Municipal Corporation of Nagpur carried out a bulldozer operation at the residence of Fahim Khan, the alleged mastermind behind the Nagpur violence.

Earlier, two individuals were booked for posting objectionable WhatsApp statuses against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The accused posted a WhatsApp status in favour of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and another against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The Nagpur Police have also been investigating more than 300 social media accounts in connection with the riots, with 140 found to contain objectionable posts and videos. The process of registering cases against these accounts is underway.