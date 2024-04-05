Man held on charge of possessing live bullets, unauthorised items

Udupi: The Udupi district police arrested a 40-year-old person with criminal antecedents on charges of possessing live bullets, teeth of wild animals, cannabis, and sharp weapons, during a raid on April 2.

The police gave the name of the accused as Diwakar Acharya, resident of Onthibteeu in Hiriyadka. Cases under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, NDPS Act, and Excise Act were booked against the accused who was sent to judicial custody, the police said.

Personnel from Brahmavara, Hiriyadka, and Manipal police stations launched a joint raid on April 2 against persons with criminal antecedents to check their activities ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. They got information that a few people were storing weapons and other unauthorised items in the runup to the polls. Raids were conducted in Cherkady, Manipal, Hiriyadka, and surrounding areas.

While no unauthorised items were found at two houses in Cherkady, live bullets and other items were found in Acharya’s house at Hiriyadka. He is an accused in two murder cases and a shootout case, the police said.