Man hit by JCB while crossing road in Delhi, dies



New Delhi: A 50-year-old man died after he was hit by a JCB while crossing a road in south Delhi on Thursday morning, an official said here.

The deceased was identified as Brij Kishore Trivedi, and he was working as a security guard at a house in Panchsheel.

Sharing the details, the official said that on Thursday at 7 a.m. a police control room (PCR) call regarding an accident near Panchsheel park metro station was received after which a police team rushed to the spot.

“On reaching the spot, it was found that a person, namely Brij Kishore Trivedi, was crossing the road and a JCB hit him and he fell on the road and sustained grievous injury and died,” said a senior police official.

“The driver of JCB identified as Sandeep (40), a resident of Nawabganj, Uttar Pradesh, has been apprehended. The body of the deceased has been shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre . Further investigation is being conducted,” the official added.