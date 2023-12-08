Man killed by tiger near Manjhra forests in UP



Lakhimpur Kheri: Bhola Singh, 40, a resident of Nayapind village, was attacked and killed by a tiger near Manjhra forests under the Dudhwa buffer zone (DBZ) in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on Thursday.

Saureesh Sahai, deputy director, DBZ, confirmed the attack and said the area fell on the borders of DBZ and Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) area.

He added that forest teams had been deployed and a report had been called for.

The monetary compensation would be awarded after the report.

According to villagers, Bhola Singh had gone towards the jungles to graze his cattle, where a tiger coming from a neighbouring forest attacked him and attempted to drag him into the forests.

Hearing his cries, other farmers rushed to the spot and chased away the tiger, following which the tiger disappeared into the forest leaving Bhola Singh dead on the spot.